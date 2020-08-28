It may have been a hot day in Pueblo, but the Salida boys’ golf team didn’t let the heat slow them down as they finished sixth in the Pueblo Centennial Invitational Wednesday with a score of 277, tieing Pueblo County and beating out some bigger schools like Pueblo Centennial and Pueblo Central.
“All of the guys finished under 100 on a very challenging course,” coach Mike Coscarella said. “Over all this was a very successful tournament, and a great way to bounce back from the Tri-Peaks league tournament.”
Sophomore Aiden Hadley finished tied for 19th with a card of 87.
“Aiden continues to impress,” Coscarella said. “He just battles it out, that kid does well grinding it out hole after hole.”
Sophomore Brandon Pursell finished tied for 26th knocking in a 94.
“Brandon did well today,” Coscarella said. “He started off a little disappointing, but he really came back.”
Sophomore Eric O’Conner finished 31 with a score of 96.
“Eric is a leader among the boys,” Coscarella said. “He’s getting better and I wouldn’t expect anything less.”
Freshman Ben Clayton rounded out the team, hitting a 97 to finish tied for 32nd.
“Ben is a freshman, stepping up and ready to battle,” Coscarella said. “He had three pars in a row. He would have finished higher but he just had a couple of bad breaks.”
Cheyenne Mountain finished first with 217, Pueblo West second with 231 and La Junta third with 267.
Kale Parthen and Brad Helton, both from Cheyenne Mountain, tied for first with scores of 71. Evan Smith with Pueblo East finished third with a 73.