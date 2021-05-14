Salida High School senior golfer Hadley Ross took fourth place at the Alamosa Invitational Thursday, while the Lady Spartans finished third of four teams with a team score of 375.
“Hadley had her best round yet,” coach Tami Smith said. “Last week she was shooting in the 120s, so to see her get down to 113 is great, such an improvement.”
Smith said it was a beautiful day for golf, and the girls really enjoyed the Cattails Golf Course.
Junior Mya Rollo and freshman Adyson Hadley both shot 131 and tied with several other golfers for 11th place.
“Mya got out of a hazard today, just stepping up and showing no worries,” Smith said. “Adyson said she was having some trouble with her driver, but she pulled out another club and didn’t let it get to her.”
Freshman Vanessa Christianson rounded out the foursome, carding a 137 and tied with several other golfers for 17th place.
“Vanessa kind of got in her own head today,” Smith said. “It just wasn’t her day. Golf has highs and lows, and the girls are still working on fighting through the lows.”
Alamosa, the host team, won the tournament with a 316, while Swink shot a 342 for second, and Monte Vista came in fourth with a 385.
Senior Lora Ortega from Alamosa took first place with a score of 91.
Smith said the girls have been working hard on their short game, and it really showed Thursday. Now they need to work on their shots off the box, she said.
The team will head to Pueblo Monday for the Pueblo Centennial Lady Bulldog Invitational, before hosting their own tournament Tuesday at Salida Golf Club.