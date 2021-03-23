The Salida High School football team lost its season opener at No. 1 ranked Basalt on Saturday, 55-0.
“It was the first game with a young crew that had never played together on varsity,” said Salida head coach Matt Luttrell. “We’re young, but we had moments when we looked good.”
The coach said the Spartans were able to move the ball at times, but then a penalty or missed block would stall their drive.
The team also played better as the game went on. Basalt scored its first touchdown on a long run of roughly 50 yards. The Longhorns then converted two Salida turnovers into scores and led 28-0 after the first quarter. Basalt went into halftime leading 41-0.
“In the second half we definitely played better than in the first,” Luttrell said. “We only allowed 14 points. We made our adjustments and told the guys to go play. I’m proud of the way they played together and that they never gave up on each other.”
The coach said senior Gabe Gentile was one player who stood out for Salida, returning to the football field this season after not playing for the last four. “On defense, he was super solid,” Luttrell said.
Freshmen Chris Graf and Brayden Pridemore also had good games, he said. “For their first varsity games, they did great,” Luttrell said. “I’m proud of what they did.”
Salida will be on the road again this week when it travels to Coal Ridge for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday. Coal Ridge also lost its season opener, 49-0, against Rifle.
“We’ve got to rally the troops and get ready for Coal Ridge,” Luttrell said. “Defensively, it’s getting back to locating the ball carrier and playing fast, physical and sound for the whole game. We need to get back to playing our style of football and pump up the fundamentals.”