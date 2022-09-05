The Salida Spartans and Woodland Park Panthers had a close-fought football game Friday, with the Panthers winning by one point in the final seconds, 22-21.
The Spartans started slow and turned the ball over 3 times in the first quarter, allowing the Panthers scored and go ahead 7-0.
The second quarter of the game saw a lot of back and forth between the teams.
In the last minute or so of the first half, Salida had the ball, following the 25 minute injury delay for a Woodland Park player.
On third and long for Salida, the Panthers blocked their punt and recovered it in the endzone, making the score 14-0 with 45 seconds left.
The Spartans came fighting back in the last few seconds before halftime, however, when Spartan senior Chase Diesslin caught a pass from junior Caiven Lake, bumping the score to 14-6 with a touchdown, but failing when they went for two.
“Chase was at his best game and really stepped up,” Spartan Ccoach Matt Luttrell said.
Midway through the third quarter, senior Simon Bertolino lowered his shoulder, gaining positive yards for Salida and moving the Spartans down the field.
Senior Drew Johnson caught a 20-yard screen which set up junior Chris Graf to run it in for a touchdown. The Spartans converted the two-point attempt, tying it up at 14-14.
In the fourth quarter Lake ran a boot and hit Diesslin with a 70-yard touchdown pass, the Spartans’ biggest offensive play since 2018, putting another six points up on the board for Salida.
With the score at 20-14, junior Brady Potts made a point after touchdown when the ball skipped off the offensive linemen through to the uprights, bringing the score to 21-14. This was the first PAT for the Spartans since 2018.
The game went back and forth for a bit as the two teams struggle against each other.
With 46 seconds to go, Woodland Park scored another touchdown and made the two-point conversion.
Salida recovered the ball but did not have enough time to score, the game going to the Panthers at 22-21.
Luttrell expressed that he wasn’t too happy with the way his team finished.
“If we started fast it would have been a different game,” he said. “We started too slow and too flat. It’s hard to rebound from that.”
He believes that the Spartans were the better team in this match, and thought that they would have played better.
However, in comparison to last year, when the Panthers won 48-6, the Spartans have improved remarkably.
“The players are pretty upset that it slipped out of our fingers at the end,” Luttrell said. “We have to find a way to limit our mistakes.”
Lake went 12 for 23 on passing attempts, putting up 163 yards.
Graf lead the team on the ground, with 7 carries for 29 yards, while Gentile had 3 for 26.
Diesslin pulled in 7 receptions for 122 yards, while Johnson had 3 for 50.
Defensively Johnson lead the tam with 16 tackles, including six solos, while Bertolino had 6. Junior Ben Clayton had a sack for the Spartans.
The next Spartan varsity game will be at 7 p.m. Friday Rye High School against the Thunderbolts.