The Salida High School cross-country team competed against 36 boys’ teams and 32 girls’ teams Friday at Koevend Park in Littleton, running in temperatures of more than 90 degrees.
“When you’re that close to the sun it feels like the big ball in the sky is just one Denver town away,” said coach Kenny Wilcox.
The previous year the Arapahoe course was rerouted due to excess storm water, but this year things were returned to normal, meaning slower and more challenging terrain, Wilcox said.
Most of the Spartans’ competitors were much larger schools, many of which have teams rivaling Salida High School class sizes.
Wilcox said last year at the National Cross Country Meet in Huntsville, Alabama, the Colorado girls’ teams for Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mountain Vista placed respectively third, fifth and 24th. The Spartan cross-country team was on par with those three teams Friday and many others from 4A and 5A schools at the meet.
“No matter how you slice it, Salida wound up ahead of a slew of teams that included host team Arapahoe,” Wilcox said.
The Mountain Vista boys’ team took first of the 36 competing and 23 scoring teams.
Salida’s freshman and sophomore boys placed sixth overall, ahead of Cherry Creek and Arapahoe. Key to their high placement were Brennan King, finishing 29th at 19 minutes, 39 seconds; Zac Cates, 63rd with a personal record of 20:53; and new racer to the team Orion Baxter, who finished 80th in 21:27.
The freshman and sophomore Lady Spartans’ team placed eighth of the 32 competing and 24 scoring teams in their division, helped strongly by the performances of Nora Paschall, 36th in 23:32; Raeann Shively, 53rd at 24:24; and Eiley Blondeau, 110th at 26:41.
“Sometimes all it takes is a race to find out that you’re capable of much more than you previously thought possible,” Wilcox said. “Caleb Vold and Henry Horne unofficially set mile personal records in the first mile of their race and Olivia Guymon was locked in like MacGyver trying to bust open a high-risk mission.”
More than two-thirds of the Salida team consists of underclassmen.
The team is young and needs a few more miles and races before some big leaps are made, Wilcox said. With only four varsity girls racing, two varsity boys and three boys in the junior/senior race, there were no team scores for varsity or junior/senior categories. However, many upperclassmen had notable performances.
Of the varsity girls, Quinn Smith placed 15th with a time of 20:04. Alex Hebert placed 87th at 22:43, and Lane Baker came in 104th at 23:14.3. Riley Tomkiewicz was six seconds off of her lifetime fastest at 32:06, placing 186th.
Of the varsity boys, Izayah Baxter placed 55th at 17:59. Jack Landry, who didn’t race at Arapahoe last year, placed 115th with a time of 19:38.7.
For the junior/senior boys, Logan Merriam came in 47th at 20:51 and looked stronger than ever, Wilcox said. His last fall effort at the Small School Nationals in Lubbock, Texas, was only six seconds faster.
Cam Paine had a time of 22:69, placing 86th, and Cooper Hodge came in 112th with 24:22. Both Paine and Hodge have advanced their training approach this season, Wilcox said.
The Salida cross-country team will next compete Saturday at the Joe I. Vigil Invitational in Alamosa.