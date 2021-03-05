Lady Spartans basketball slayed the Buena Vista Lady Demons on their home court Thursday, 33-14.
While the Lady Spartans had a slow start offensively, scoring only one point in the first few minutes from a free-throw by senior Jayda Winkler, junior Emma Wilkins lit a fire under them a few minutes later, scoring five points in less then three seconds.
Wilkins hit a three pointer, then stole the ball from the Lady Demons during the throw-in for a quick lay-up.
The story of the game was the Lady Spartan’s defense, as they held Buena Vista to just four points a quarter, except for the third quarter, when Salida only allowed one basket. Fourteen points is the lowest score in a game this season for the Lady Demons.
As the last regular season home game for the Lady Spartans, the team recognized three seniors, Jayda Winkler, Rachel Pelino and Raley Patch.
The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. but was moved up to 5 p.m. due to cancellations of the junior varsity and C team games.
The win puts Salida at 6-6 for the season, and 5-6 in the Tri-Peaks league, in eighth place.
The Lady Demons are 5-6 for the season and 4-6 in league play, in ninth place.
The Lady Spartans will hit the road for their next game, playing Banning Lewis Academy (1-10, 0-9) 7 p.m. today in Colorado Springs.
The game will be broadcast on the NFHS network online.