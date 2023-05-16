Winter was hard on Hollydot Golf Course, but that didn’t stop the Salida High School girls’ golf team from coming out on top Friday in the Rye Invitational.
As a team they carded 259, and sophomore Kyndra Johnson landed first place among the 54 golfers with a 75.
The Lady Spartans beat several 4A schools from Pueblo on the par 70 course.
“The conditions were extremely rough,” coach Russ Johnson said. The greens and rough areas were OK, he said, but the fairways were bare with winterkill.
Kyndra Johnson hit the ball well and navigated the tough course, coach Johnson said. “It’s nice to have that anchor on the team going into regionals. If she can tighten up her short game a little bit, we should at least be able to have two if not three players in the top five at regionals.”
Sophomore Kaelin Martellaro carded an 89 to take sixth, junior Elise Tanner took 19th with a score of 95 and junior Adyson Hadley placed 28th, knocking in a 108.
Part of the team played in Gunnison Monday, and today some of the team will play in Aspen while the Gunnison crew will travel to Monte Vista.
The state tournament also will be at the Aspen Golf Club, so this is a good opportunity for the girls to get a feel for the course, Johnson said.