Salida High School boys’ soccer coach Ben Oswald had warned his team that Manitou Springs was “always a handful” – brutal on the field with raucous fans in the stands.
But that only added to the Spartans’ resolve.
SHS varsity soccer beat the Manitou Springs Mustangs 4-0 Thursday in Manitou. It was Salida soccer’s most resounding win of the season.
The game followed the Spartans’ brutal match on Oct. 7 with the Lamar Savages. The two teams deadlocked 3-3 in double overtime.
Thursday’s victory over the Mustangs places the Spartans at 2-0-1 in the league and 3-8-1 overall.
Once again, Salida’s “golden triangle” of star players – seniors Kaden Veatch, Arlo Follet and Riggs Gorby – worked their magic, Oswald said. But every person on the team “showed up and played a role.”
The Spartans scored their first goal about 20 minutes into the game, with Veatch shooting the ball right up the middle after an assist from Gorby, ending the first half 1-0.
In the second half, senior Sam Harlow, in an attacking midfield role, got a corner kick that ripped the ball into the back of the net.
“The boys just lit up over that one,” Oswald said. “It was great to see the celebration.”
Four minutes later, Follet hit “a really hard shot that bounced around,” Oswald said.
“It got hit up into the air and Riggs got a touch on the ball,” Oswald said. “He hit it and it went looping up and over the last defender in a really tight space. Riggs hit it again with his head and stuck it in the net.”
Ten minutes later, at the 75th-minute mark, Gorby got his second goal of the night, Oswald said.
“It was the corner kick,” he said. “Arlo assisted and Riggs hurried it in.”
Oswald said the team “finally got a complete game.”
“It is the first night we played a 90-minute match,” he said. “I’ve been waiting all year for this game. What I’m so proud of, these boys even in our darkest times, they kept coming back. They kept believing. I knew they had this in them. It was very satisfying to see the training that we have done really come into play.”
The Spartans are set to play St. Mary’s High School Tuesday at home.
“That’s a game we should win,” Oswald said. “It’s always a really rowdy affair.”
SHS will host Atlas Prep, ranked first in the league at the moment, on Thursday.
“We always play them tight,” Oswald said. “We’re one of the few teams they can’t blow out. Every single week we have improved. I have not seen this much improvement in the course of the season.”
He added, “We’re going for the gusto.”