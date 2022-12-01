The Lady Spartans speared the Lady Vikings of Center High School on the road, winning 39-25 to kick- off their season Tuesday.
Salida started strong after winning the coin toss.
Center scored first, but the Spartans attacked soon after, going on a 13 points scoring streak, leading 13-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Senior Sarah Chick and freshman Braeden Johnson scored all first quarter points.
In the second quarter, the Lady Vikings put some pressure on Salida, running for six points to bring it to 13-10. Sophomore Trinity Bertolino made a 3-pointer, taking the lead to 16-10 by the end of the half.
Coach Keith Wyatt said this was one of the most important plays of the game.
At half time, a few adjustments were made on offense and defense, Wyatt said, and Salida put up 12 points in the third quarter, to head into the fourth up 28-18.
“We executed what we were supposed to do,” Wyatt said, mentioning the good 2-3 weeks of practice.
The Lady Spartans had 20 turnovers, which is something they can clean up on, but overall, Wyatt said he feels they did really good.
Johnson was a key player on the court, not just in scoring, but also bringing civility to the team, Wyatt said.
Johnson scored 13 points and pulled down six rebounds, he said. Chick made 16 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.
The Lady Spartan cagers face the Sanford High School Mustangs at home Friday at 5:30 p.m.