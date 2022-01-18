Monarch Mountain’s annual Town Challenge ski and snowboard races will start Friday and continue each Friday through March 4, except for Feb. 18.
Registration and fees must be completed by Wednesday, according to a press release.
The race series includes a variety of leagues for skiers and snowboarders, with different divisions for people of all skill levels and ages.
The entry fee is $25 per person.
For the first time this year, Town Challenge will be exclusively individual, with no team competitions.
For more information or to register, contact Kathryn Wadsworth at kathryn@skimonarch.com or 719-530-5013.