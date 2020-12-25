Salidans can start the new year running

The New Year’s Day 5K will return to Salida this year, but with some extra precautions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The route will be the same as in the past – starting at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, running down Sackett and up the Monarch Spur Trail, then heading up Holman Avenue to Poncha Boulevard before turning around and racing back the same way.
“It feels really good and we’re definitely excited to have people out, but we want to stress how cautions we’re being,” said Salida Rec’s Ryan Wiegman.
He said they’re discouraging spectators, discouraging runners from hanging out after the race and strongly encouraging the competitors to keep their masks on while they run.
The race is also limited to 75 runners and will have staggered starts this year.
Runners can sign up for a 10-minute window of their choosing to start the race between 10 and 11:10 a.m.
Wiegman said they’ll try to start a runner every minute, but added that families in the same household can sign up and run together.
The top three male and female finishers will win prizes, but there won’t be an in-person awards ceremony. The winners will be able to pick up their awards after the results are published.
Wiegman also said there will be a special award if someone finishes the race with the same time as the new year: 20 minutes, 21 seconds. Day-of registration will not be available so pre-register by 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.
People can register, and get more information, at https://cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
Volunteers are also needed to help monitor some of the intersections. People interested in volunteering can contact Wiegman at SalidaRaces@cityofsalida.com.
“We really like this event,” Wiegman said. “It’s family oriented.”
He said some people show up with their dogs and some run with strollers. Others run with their family unit and some walk it while about 50 percent wear costumes.
“We’re really encouraging (costumes) he said. “We love seeing the cool things people come up with.”
The race will also be held no matter the weather conditions.