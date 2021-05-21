The Salida High School girls’ tennis team fell to the Vanguard Lady Coursers 5-2 Wednesday at home.
A heavy rain earlier in the day almost canceled the match, but they were able to get the courts cleared enough for the girls to play.
The Lady Spartans’ No. 3 doubles team, juniors Brooke Bright and Vivian Volkmann, were one of the bright spots of the day, continuing their undefeated streak by winning the first set 6-4, losing the second 2-6, but dominating the 10-point tiebreaker 10-3.
“They faced some real solid opponents today, but Brooke and Vivian continue to find a way to win,” Coach Josh Bechtel said. “They let off the pressure a bit in the second but showed their toughness in crushing the tiebreaker.”
Junior Annie Hill and sophomore Megan Rhude, the No. 4 doubles team, also won 6-3, 6-2.
“They started strong, and this was a closer match than the score indicated,” Bechtel said. “They have really good energy and were hitting very smart today. I think they learned a lot from their tiebreaker loss last week; they learned to play to win.”
Junior Maddie Anderson, the No. 1 singles player, lost to a very tough opponent, 1-6, 0-6.
“This girl might be one of the best singles players in Colorado,” Bechtel said. “She knew a lot about tennis. All three of their singles players were very solid. Maddie tried to hang with her but got a little frustrated. It was good experience for her though.”
At No. 2 singles, senior Grace Johnson lost 3-6, 0-6.
“Grace’s opponent really dictated the match today,” Bechtel said. “It was really a lot closer than the score showed.”
No. 3 singles player sophomore Daisha Thompson lost 2-6, 4-6.
“This was another close match,” Bechtel said. “Daisha almost forced a tiebreaker. She just needed to catch up in that second set, but it just too little too late.”
Seniors Caroline Edgington and Raley Patch, the No. 1 doubles team, lost 1-6, 3-6.
“This as one of those matches where every game went to deuce,” Bechtel said. “They were almost able to force a tiebreaker.”
At No. 2 doubles, senior Allyna Bright and junior Lydia Tonnesen lost 4-6, 0-6.
“They had a really tough first set, and kind of lost a little steam in the second,” Bechtel said.
The Lady Spartans’ match Tuesday against St. Mary’s in Colorado Springs was canceled due to rain and thunderstorms. It has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Monday in Colorado Springs.
The Lady Spartans will take the court again at 1 p.m. Saturday against The Colorado Springs School in Colorado Springs.