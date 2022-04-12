The Salida High School girls’ tennis team narrowly lost 4-3 to Pueblo West Cyclones on the road Monday.
Senior Maddie Anderson, the Lady Spartans’ No. 1 singles player, won the first set before losing the second on a 15-13 tiebreaker. In the 10-point tiebreaker, she persevered 10-6 to win the match. “She played great,” said coach Josh Bechtel. “It shows her mental toughness; she was exhausted.”
Junior Daisha Thompson won her No. 2 singles match 6-2, 6-3. Bechtel said, “She played solid from start to finish.”
Senior Brooke Bright, at No. 3 singles, fell behind early 4-3, before rattling off six straight games to win the match 6-4, 6-0. Bechtel noted this was the best she has served all season, saying, “Her strategy got better throughout the game.”
The Lady Spartans lost all four doubles matches, which caused them to lose the competition 4-3. All four Salida doubles teams lost in straight sets. Bechtel said, “Those were the best double teams we’ve played all year.”
He said Pueblo West doubles players had some great servers and used an Australian strategy, which features both the server and volleyer lining up slightly to the right of the center line, which gives them the flexibility to move to either side after the serve. Bechtel said it was something the Lady Spartans had not seen before and gave them trouble.
With the loss, the Lady Spartans are 2-2 overall this season and they remain at 1-0 in league play. “Overall they all played very well,” said Bechtel. “It was great experience for them.” Pueblo West is now 5-1 this season.
Salida will head back to Pueblo Wednesday to take on Pueblo South at 3 p.m. The Lady Colts have a 0-1 record after losing to Pueblo West 7-0 in their first match this year. “This is definitely one of our busiest sections of the season,” said Bechtel. “We have a lot of time to build up our tennis stamina.”