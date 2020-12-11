by Don Dubin
Special to The Mail
With the new normal of living with COVID-19, many are backcountry skiing, learning to backcountry ski or snowboard.
Chaffee County Search and Rescue-South reminds locals and tourists alike to be safe, prepare for winter and to follow the suggestions in this column.
Safe winter outings start with good planning and preparation. Whether snowshoeing, backcountry skiing or snowmobiling, winter backcountry outings have different challenges.
Severe weather and short days mean extra gear, additional skills and a good safety plan before leaving home.
Becoming separated while heading downhill happens quickly, especially if tree skiing.
Prepare a plan in case you or anyone in your party becomes separated.
Carrying backcountry radios is the single best way to avoid mishaps. Global positioning systems, or GPS apps are available for cell phones – learn how to use it and if you do need help, know how to give your exact coordinates.
Broken equipment, taking the wrong route or injuries all become serious matters quickly in the winter backcountry.
Winter days are short, so if you are involved in an incident call for help early and don’t wait. There’s no reason to worry about cost as responses by search and rescue are free of charge in Colorado.
The American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education hosts classes for avalanche education and it’s a good idea to take one of them. Learn more about these classes at https://avtraining.org/.
Before heading out check the weather forecast. Many incidents start with fast moving weather changes.
For avalanche forecast, Colorado Avalanche Information Center provides easily accessible, user friendly data. Log on to: https://avalanche.state.co.us/forecasts/backcountry-avalanche/sawatch/.
Be aware of avalanche areas and how to recognize them, even if you are leisurely snow shoeing in a valley floor, you may find yourself up against steep slopes that could slide.
Have the proper avalanche tools and training to use them if you are going to be in areas with slopes of 25 degrees or more.
Shovels, probes and avalanche beacons should be carried and a beacon test should be conducted before each outing. Everyone in the group should be trained on how to use them.
Practice with these life saving tools before heading out and learn more about avalanche safety at avalanche.org.
This may sound incredibly obvious, but most importantly you need to stay dry.
Hypothermia and frostbite injuries usually begin when someone gets their hands and feet wet.
When going uphill, working up a sweat, take some layers off, sometimes taking off a hat can make a big difference.
One scenario we often see happens when an incident results in a lost or broken ski, a stuck snowmobile or injury.
People start taking off gloves and hats, dropping them in the snow. These garments get wet or lost in the powder.
Another is when people get off of their skis or snowmobiles and snow gets down in the boots, resulting in wet feet.
In case of emergency, be prepared to stay out at least 24 hours, even if your plan is to only be out a few hours.
In addition to the 10 essentials, have extra socks, base layer and gloves or extra liners and headlamps.
Proper layering is the key to warmth and staying dry.
Start with a good base layer, some sort of synthetic fabric, the weight depending on expected temperatures.
This needs to be a product that wicks moisture away from skin to outer layers where it can evaporate.
Next is an insulating layer designed to help retain body heat.
The outer layer is a waterproof/windproof breathable layer such as Gore-Tex.
Managing these layers during high exertion or when on rest stops is very important in staying dry and is an essential skill.
• Navigation: map, compass, GPS, and a cell phone with topo apps.
• Sun protection: sunglasses and sunscreen.
• Insulation: extra clothing, stay dry.
• Illumination: headlamp or flashlight.
• First aid kit and a repair kit: You must be able to have the tools and necessary items to repair skis bindings etc.
• Fire: waterproof matches, lighter or fire starter.
• Carry a whistle and signal mirror.
• Nutrition, extra food.
• Hydration, plenty of water.
• Emergency shelter tent, bivy, garbage bag.
One other essential we add to the list is a spare cell phone battery charger.
Most calls we receive start with: “I am down to 5-percent battery power.”
The cold depletes batteries very quickly. Keep your phone warm and have a way to recharge it.
Don Dubin is a senior member and Incident Commander for Chaffee County Search and Rescue-South, he is a certified Wilderness First Responder, Technical Rope Rescue Technician, and advanced Swiftwater Rescue Technician, and is trained in level 1 avalanche rescue.
Purchase your CORSAR card
CCSAR-S is a non-profit, all volunteer organization of approximately 45 members serving the southern portion of Chaffee County.
Members come from all walks of life with one thing in common, a desire to help others who are lost or hurt in the backcountry.
Chaffee County residents and visitors are well served by our dedicated volunteers, but mission costs are often in the thousands of dollars.
By purchasing a CORSAR card you are contributing to the Search and Rescue Fund, which will reimburse our teams for costs incurred in your search and rescue.
If you purchase a hunting/fishing license, boat, snowmobile or ATV registration you are also contributing to the fund.
The CORSAR card is available for $3 for a one year and $12 for a five-year card and can be purchased at more than 300 retailers in the state.
You may also purchase a card on-line at https://dola.colorado.gov/sar/orderInstructions.jsf.
For more information on Chaffee county Search and Rescue-South, or to make a donation please visit our website at http://chaffeesarsouth.org.
