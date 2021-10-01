The Salida High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams will host their only home meet Saturday at Vandaveer Ranch, and coach Kenny Wilcox invites the public to come out and cheer the Spartans on.
The race location is south of the Town & Country dealership, and parking is 0.2 mile south of the stoplight on CR 107.
Races will begin at 9 a.m. with the middle school girls’ team and 9:30 a.m. with the middle school boys’ team.
The Lady Spartans, who will be facing off with about 15 teams, will begin at 10 a.m.
The Spartan boys’ team, currently ranked fifth in Colorado 3A, will run at 10:45 a.m.
“They would welcome your backing as they look to take down 5A Regis Jesuit and the rest of the race field,” Wilcox said.