Lady Spartans walk Huskies right out the door

The Lady Spartan volleyball team walked the Florence Lady Huskies right out the door Thursday, winning dominantly in three sets, 25-11, 25-13, 25-11.
The second to the last home game for Salida, it was senior night, and coach Haley Huffman was able to start all of her seniors.
“It was a good game,” she said. “I was super pleased to be able to get all the seniors in, and they did a great job. The bench did really great tonight as well.”
Salida took the lead from the start in the first set, and never looked back.
The teams battled a bit in the second set, tieing it up several times before Salida took the lead at 8-7 and started to inch away. At 15-13 the Lady Spartans went on a ten point run for the win.
By the third set Salida had taken the spirit out of the Lady Huskies, and the bench came in and showed just how they could dominate as well.
“We played really well tonight,” senior Quinn Burkley said. “It was really fun to play with everyone this season, and I’m looking forward to watching them win in the future.”
The team was able to put up 18 kills, 33 digs and 8 aces.
The win puts Salida at .500 for the season, 6-6 overall, and 4-5 for the 3A Tri-Peaks league.
The Lady Spartans will be back on their home court again on Saturday against St. Mary’s High School Lady Pirates. (9-4).
“St. Mary’s is going to be a tough game for us,” Huffman said, “but we are ready to step up to the challenge.”