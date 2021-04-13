The Salida boys’ soccer team came back from a 0-1 halftime deficit to beat the St. Mary’s Pirates 2-1 in Colorado Springs Tuesday.
The win puts the Spartans at 4-2-2 overall this season, and 3-2 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league, in fourth place.
Lamar sits undefeated at the top of the board, 5-0 in league and 8-0 overall.
Atlas Preparatory School, who the Spartans will face at 4 p.m. Thursday for the last regular game of the season, are tied for second place at 4-1, with Manitou Springs, who Salida lost to April 8.
The top two teams will head to the playoffs.