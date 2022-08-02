As the fall sports season approaches, Buena Vista High School faces a shortage of coaches for the 2022-23 sports calendar.
The school is currently lacking coaches for the high school golf and cross-country teams and the cheerleading squad.
While the school has applicants for golf and cross-country coaches, it has not had any inquiries for cheerleading coach.
The school district hasn’t sat idle this summer.
“We recruit every place we can,” Buena Vista School District Superintendent Lisa Yates said. “We are making personal phone calls to potential people in the community who might be interested in coaching.”
Julia Fuller will not be returning as a coach for cross country this year as she has retired from the position, Yates said.
Former cross-country assistant coach Adam Fuller will continue as a volleyball assistant and will be the head track and field coach in the spring.