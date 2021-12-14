The Salida High School boys’ basketball team won both of its games Saturday in the Buena Vista tournament.
The Spartans started the tournament strong with a 70-46 victory over the Grand Valley Cardinals. Salida took a 35-23 lead into halftime and never looked back.
Coach Adam Christensen said the team was ready for the 1-3-1 press defense the Cardinals ran for most of the first half. On the other end of the court, Salida senior Braden Collins was tasked with covering Grand Valley’s star player, senior Emilio Garcia, for most of the game.
Christensen said, “Collins did a really good job against Garcia on Grand Valley.” Garcia was averaging around 25 points a game. Against Salida, he scored 16 points, mostly in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of hand.
Salida spread the ball around against the Cardinals with 11 different players scoring for the team. Junior Tristan Jackson led the team with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks against Grand Valley. Junior Chase Diesslin was the only other player with double-digit points for the Spartans. He scored 14.
In their second match-up of the weekend, the Spartans played the Pagosa Springs Pirates in a close game, but Salida narrowly prevailed 59-57.
Jackson said, “Pagosa’s a really good playoff team.” Close wins against quality opponents are exactly what the Spartans need if they are going to advance past the first round of the playoffs this year.
The Spartans plundered the paint against Pagosa Springs, shooting 61 percent from up close. Junior Nate Yeakley and Jackson tied for the team lead in points with 13 each. Yeakley had 10 rebounds and Jackson had 14. Christensen said, “The big guys did a really good job of contributing.”
He said the team could improve their pressure and rebounding, but he was happy with how they performed against a team with lots of talent.
The Spartans will host Center today in their first home game of the season. Junior varsity is scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m., C team at 6 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.