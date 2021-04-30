Swimmer Sophia Herzog recently returned from the World Swimming Paralympics in Dallas, Texas, where she finished with a first place, three second places, a third and a fourth place.
• 100 meter breaststroke – first place, ranked second in the world.
• 200 meter individual medley – second place, ranked fifth in the world.
• 400 meter free – second place.
• 50 meter fly – second place.
• 100 meter free – third place.
• 100 meter backstroke – fourth place.
Coach Wendy Gorie said she shattered the American record in the 200 meter individual medley.
Countries from around the world were on hand to compete, including Kazakhstan, Canada, Australia, Columbia, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay, South Korea and Japan.
The European nations, along with Brazil, did not attend the competition due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Sophia had an amazing meet and swam all personal best times.” Gorie said. “She is now qualified to swim at the Olympic Games as a member of Team USA. She will have to compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 11 and 12 as a formality.”