There will be a fall sports season for high school boys golf, but other sports are still waiting for a decision to be made on their activities.
Boys golf practice will start as scheduled on Aug. 3 since the sport is able to be played under the current national, state, county and Colorado High School Activities Association health guidelines as they pertain to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Competition for golf is scheduled to begin Aug. 6.
Boys golf was not included in plans submitted to the state officials for approval because the sport is able to play under the current guidelines.
Salad High School Athletic Director Jim Coscarella said he’s hoping the state approves the plan for returning sports and said the decision could come in the next couple days, possibly before Wednesday’s all-school summit.
SHS football, volleyball and boys’ soccer have full schedules already planned, but Coscarella noted they’re all contingent on state approval.
“I do believe we’re going to have activities, I just don’t have a makeup yet,” Coscarella said.
As far as the Salida boys’ golf team, Coscarella said he has a couple interviews scheduled for a new head coach and hopes to hire one this week.