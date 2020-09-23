Salida freshman Ben Clayton found himself in a three-way tie for the final state qualifying spot Tuesday at Carbondale’s River Valley Ranch Golf Club.
After 18 holes at the 3A Region 4 championship, Clayton had shot a 14-over 86 and was tied with three other golfers for 19th, forcing them to play in a sudden death playoff for the state spot.
One golfer was from Aspen, which qualified as a team, so he didn’t have to compete, but Clayton, Cedaredge’s Lance Fullenwider and Holy Family’s Benedict Achziger battled it out in front of over 40 people watching the playoff.
Fullenwider ended winning the playoff with a birdie, but Clayton finished second on the playoff hole with a bogie to land the regional’s first alternate spot in case one of the other golfers can’t compete at state for whatever reason. Achziger double-bogied the playoff and will be the region’s second alternate.
“(Ben) had a great day and had a string of three pars in a row,” said SHS head coach Mike Coscarella. “He had his chances too. The last two holes he had long birdie putts, but ended up bogeying both.”
The round was also Clayton’s lowest score of the season.
“He played pretty phenomenal,” the coach said, adding that he doesn’t wish any golfer bad luck, but “if someone goes down, Ben will have that opportunity (to compete at state).”
The rest of the Salida Spartans, however, didn’t have their best performances at regionals.
“The rest of the boys struggled,” Coscarella said. “We’ve played harder courses so I don’t know what to attribute it to.”
Sophomore Aiden Hadley had shot in the 80s at every tournament leading up to regionals, but shot a 95 on Tuesday to finish 42nd.
Sophomore Brandon Pursell shot a 107.
Sophomore Eric O’Connor shot a 110 for Salida.
As a team, the Spartans shot a 288 to finish 14th out of the 16 squads in the 3A Region 4 championship.
“We’ll chalk it up for the learning factor and press on,” Coscarella said. “At the end of the day, it just wasn’t our day.”
Aspen won the tournament with a 236 while Vail Mountain snagged the second state bid with a 241, finishing one shot ahead of Vail Christian. Buena Vista shot a 269 to place ninth. Chandler Smethers qualified for state with an 85 for the Demons.
Aspen’s Nic Pevny made three birdies to win the tournament with a 1-over 73.
While not all of the Salida golfers finished their season how they would have hoped, Coscarella said he was still proud of what they were able to accomplish this season.
“I’m super proud of the boys. They exceeded my expectations,” said the first year SHS coach.
“Taking third overall in the Tri-Peaks, that was a successful league season. They kept grinding all the way around and did it all year. I have big expectations for them in the next year or two.”