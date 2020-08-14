by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Keith Krebs said the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited raffle held May 14, was a huge success, especially as it was held on during stay at home precautions and everybody involved did a great job.
Krebs said the raffle garnered the organization $12,020 out of their goal of $15,000.
The organization’s usual fundraiser the Caddis Festival dinner was cancelled this year due to COVID-19 precautions, but the raffle went on as planned online.
Twelve items were up for grabs including: Float fish trips from Bill Dvorak Expeditions, ArkAnglers, Old Moe Guiding Service, Gunnison Gorge Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Gunnison River Guides; custom flies by Jim Impara; a fly-fishing painting by Joshua Bean; a custom bamboo rod made by Larry Payne, with a custom made net and Colorado LT Ross reel; A whitewater raft trip for six from Wilderness Aware Rafting; a 5 weight fly rod with reel and a box of flies from Next Eddy; A Fleetwood compound bow from Western Archery and a bronze tabletop statue sculpture by Stephen LeBlanc donated by High Country Bank.
Proceeds from the raffle will be used to support Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited’s mission to “conserve, protect and restore Colorado’s cold water fisheries and their watersheds” and to help support Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville youth aquatic education programs.