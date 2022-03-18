The Salida High School girls’ tennis team is looking to expand on their success last year. The Lady Spartans won the regional championship for the first time last season before being eliminated in the first day of the state competition.
Senior and team captain Brooke Bright said, “I’d like to go back to state and do better than last year.” She was eliminated in the first round of state competition last year.
Junior Daisha Thompson was also knocked out early at state. “I want to make it through the first round at state,” she said. This is Thompson’s second year playing the sport, and she is already making her mark on the team. “Daisha has been playing pretty much every day since she started,” said coach Josh Bechtel. “I’m excited to see how that translates.”
She finished third at the regional tournament last year and has higher aspirations this season. “I want to hopefully be No. 1 at regionals,” she said.
Thompson plans on relying on her movement and ground strokes to get her deep into the regional and state tournaments. “I’m pretty fast and have good footwork,” she said. “I can get to balls.”
Freshman Caroline Wooddell said she hopes to do well this season. “I think we’re gonna be really good,” she said. “I hope we make it to state and I hope we win some matches.” This year is Wooddell’s first time playing tennis and she is already enjoying the sport. “I’ve loved it; it’s one of my favorite sports I’ve done,” she said. “I hope I play it all through high school. I’m glad I joined it now.”
Bright said she played tennis during her childhood before joining the high school team freshman year. “I’m feeling really good,” she said. “I’m excited to play.” She said she also enjoys equestrian and got her first horse when she was 7 years old.
Thompson has played nearly half a dozen sports, but tennis has become one of her favorites. “I thought it was a fun sport,” she said. “I like that it’s individual.” She said tennis is one of the most unique sports she has played, and the individual aspect of the sport gives her a chance to learn and improve.
Wooddell is hoping to continue to learn and develop her game this season. “I’m good at returning serves, but not that good,” she said. “I’m hoping I just improve all around.”
The team has established a fun and enjoyable culture. “It’s very uplifting,” said Wooddell. “It’s a great atmosphere.” She said one of her biggest strengths is having a positive attitude and encouraging her teammates. Bright said, “We just try to do our best and have fun.”
With graduation on the horizon, Bright plans to attend college. She is undecided on where to go but said she was considering Montana State University or Colorado Mesa University. She said she is undecided but leaning toward studying environmental science. “It’s my favorite subject,” she said. “For my generation it’s a big issue.”
Thompson said she is taking it step by step, but wants to play tennis in college. She is undecided on where to go to college, but said she was interested in schools in California and Florida. “I definitely want to go out of state,” she said. Thompson wants to attend college somewhere with nice weather. She plans to major in business, saying, “It’s a nice skill to have.” She comes from a family of entrepreneurs who have owned various businesses, including CrossFit Salida.
In the meantime, the team will try to put together an impressive encore to their first regional championship last season.