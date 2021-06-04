The Lady Spartan soccer team travelled to Buena Vista Thursday, where they buried the Lady Demons 6-0.
“It was a good game,” coach Todd Bright said. “It’s always good to beat your rival. We pretty well dominated the game.”
Bright said they started the game doing things they’ve been working on, playing two-touch, which means quick passes between players, but the Lady Demons had a strong defense.
Junior Toby Lawson got the scoring run for the Lady Spartans starting about 12 minutes into the game, with a long shot, 30-40 yards out, over the Buena Vista goalkeeper’s head.
“It was a good goal, a good way to get started,” Bright said.
One minute later, senior Rachel Pelino, on a pass from senior Quinn Berkley, scored.
About five minutes later, on a pass from Pelino, freshman Eva Capozza scored, putting the Lady Spartans up 3-0 going into halftime.
After the half, about 13 minutes in, Berkley scored on a pass from Pelino.
“It was a nice goal,” Bright said. “I told Quinn at halftime to go out and get me a goal, and she did. I’m glad she listened.”
Pelino scored again after taking away a throw-in ball, then five minutes later hit the hat trick for the final score of 6-0.
“It was great fun to watch,” Bright said. “They played really well. It’s exciting to watch these games. We made a few mistakes and still need to work on our communication, but it was a good win.”
Bright said Lawson was the player of the game, for her goal to get the scoring started.
Tuesday’s game against Florence High School was a great opportunity for the team to work on new strategies and for the second stringers to get a lot of playing time, as the Lady Spartans beat the Lady Huskies 10-0 at home.
Florence was unable to field a full squad, so Salida agreed to play down to 10 players, and Bright played his second stringers for a majority of the game.
Within the first ten minutes of the game, two Salida seniors, Jayda Winkler and Pelino, scored four goals, Winkler first, then two by Pelino, and the fourth by Winkler.
It was at this point Bright put in the second string.
Fresham Kaia Wright put up a fifth goal, but at 9:05 left in the half, the referee called a break due to lightning and rain.
Bright said that during that half-hour break the team discussed some combo plays they wanted to try.
“We talked tactics, some things we wanted to use in the second half to work on,” Bright said. “The first string did really well with them in the first few minutes of the second half, and the second string started to pick them up as well.”
After the rain delay the teams returned to the field and Florence started to push really hard, but the Lady Spartans held them off, then got the game back to they way they wanted to play.
Fresham Juliana “Jules” Anch scored once more before the half.
At the beginning of the second half, Bright put the first string back in to work on their new plays.
Winkler nailed her third goal for the hat-trick, then freshman Hayden Bevington scored.
Winkler hit one more for four and Anch finished Florence off with the tenth goal for the Lady Spartans.
“It was a nice way to bounce back after the three day weekend,” Bright said. “I don’t know, I think we may have a shot at the play-offs. We’ll have to see what happens.”
Salida is now 6-2 overall and 5-2 in league play.
They will face Alamosa at home 4 p.m. Tuesday, then Pagosa Springs at 4 p.m. June 11 for their last regular season home game, which will also be senior night.