In between events, members of the 1971 2A State Football Championship team and associates managed to get in a few rounds of golf at the Salida Golf Club Friday after braving a chilly morning.
They met outside the clubhouse, where they shared copies of The Mountain Mail’s story about the team’s triumphant win 50 years ago. Before heading off in their golf carts, they reminisced about the team’s coach, the late Joe Hergert.
“He was my hero,” said Anna Hergert Martellaro, Hergert’s daughter, who organized the reunion.
Larry Smith, who was a member of the Spartans’ 1974 football team, which also won the state championship, decided to crash the party.
He joked, “I came to remind these guys that they weren’t the best.”
Smith said he remembers Hergert as a coach who “knew how to get the best out of every player.”
There was a time he thought about quitting the team. Hergert told him, “You’re not a quitter.”
Smith, now president and CEO of High Country Bancorp Inc., stayed on the team, and as he became an adult he would often recall Hergert’s words. He said they became a touchstone for his life.
Martellaro thanked the 16 players who attended the golf scramble for being a part of the 50-year anniversary celebration.
She said, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for showing up.”
Tom Breunich, an assistant coach for the 1971 team, joked, “I hope you all listen better than you did when you were in school.”
With that, the 16 players got into their golf carts. Here are the scores for their morning on the course:
Gus Argys, Mike Argys, Mike Nance and CJ Argys shot a 38.
Larry Medina, Jessie Manchego, Anna Martellaro and Marc Martellaro shot a 33.
Babes Marchase, George Osborne, Kirby O’Connor and Daryl Wilson carded a 36.
Rich Young, Tom Breunich, Larry Smith and Joe Smith shot a 33.