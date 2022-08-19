The Salida High School Spartans boys’ golf team kicked off their season this week, with a tournament in Aspen on Monday where they finished tied for eighth and another in Cañon City Thursday, where they tied for fourth.
At the Aspen Skiers Invitational, the Spartans tied with the Summit Tigers, both teams carding 254. The Steamboat Springs Sailors took first with 225, while host Aspen finished 10th.
Senior Aiden Hadley led the Spartan team, shooting an 83, while senior Eric O’Conner took second for the team with an 85.
Sophomore Avery Duquette knocked in an 86 for the team’s third place, while senior Brandon Pursell hit an 89 and sophomore Kason Westphal carded a 99 to round out the team scores.
“The depth of our team is really impressive,” coach Phil Gardunio said. “We have 17 kids on our roster right now, the biggest team we’ve seen in several years.”
At the Cañon City Invitational, Salida tied with The Classical Academy Titans for fourth place, both teams scoring 239. Salida was facing a large field of bigger 4A and 5A schools and was the only 3A school to place in the top 10.
Hadley and Duquette led the Spartan team, both shooting 79, while O’Conner came in right behind them with an 81 and Pursell carded a 91.
“O’Conner finished in third for the team, but he shot even par on the back nine, which was really impressive,” Gardunio said. “It really shows our potential when our third-place team golfer shoots so well.”
The team will head to Alamosa today for another tournament.