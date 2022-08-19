The Salida High School Spartans boys’ golf team kicked off their season this week, with a tournament in Aspen on Monday where they finished tied for eighth and another in Cañon City Thursday, where they tied for fourth.

At the Aspen Skiers Invitational, the Spartans tied with the Summit Tigers, both teams carding 254. The Steamboat Springs Sailors took first with 225, while host Aspen finished 10th.