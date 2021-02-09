Salida High School boys’ basketball team struggled at times Friday against James Irwin, but eventually found its groove and pulled out a 64-45 victory.
“I’m happy with the win, but I’m not super happy with the way we played,” said the Spartans head coach Donnie Kaess. “Too many turnovers was the main thing.”
The Jaguars kept the game close for the first half and only trailed Salida 8-4 after the first quarter and 20-16 at the break.
At the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter, however, the Spartans went on a run and built its lead to more than 20 points.
“We played eight minutes really well,” Kaess said. “The rest was a little chaotic.”
The team put its bench players in at the end to finish the game. The coach said they “played really good,” but gave up some points that helped James Irwin close the gap a little.
Myles Godina scored 20 points to lead Salida. Leif Gislason scored 15 while Max Ferguson added 10.
Salida improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the 3A Tri-Peaks with the win. James Irwin slipped to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the Tri Peaks.
“It’s good that we could not play our best and still get a 20-point win,” the coach said.
Tonight, the Spartans will host Manitou Springs in a battle of undefeated teams. The Mustangs are 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Tri Peaks.
The 8 p.m. contest will be streamed at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/.