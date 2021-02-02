Last season when the Salida girls’ basketball team stepped on the court, none of the players had any varsity experience. After two straight runs in the playoffs, the previous varsity squad graduated.
The team struggled a little last season, finishing 2-16. The Lady Spartans, however, improved throughout the year and this season they return almost their entire lineup. The Lady Spartans started the year by beating Center, 52-37, in its season opener Thursday.
“That was a good way to start the season, for sure,” said senior Raley Patch.
“I think it’s going really good,” said senior Rachel Pelino. “This year we have more experience on varsity, which helps us.”
The team also has a new coach this year. Lee Lewis is back at the helm, replacing Heather Eagen.
“It’s a little new to all of us, but we’re working together and learning team chemistry,” Patch said.
The team has also focused on staying positive and having good attitudes.
“I think the main thing is keeping our heads up even if we make a mistake, not getting down on ourselves and encouraging people when they do make mistakes,” Patch said.
“The energy coach Lee brings is really helping us feel a lot more positive, especially learning what he has to teach,” Pelino said.
A big focus for the team so far has been working on its defense. Lewis said his goal for the team is to hold their opponents to 40 points or less this season.
“We’ve got to defend the basket and then we can branch out from there,” Lewis said.
To stop opposing teams, Salida has switched to a zone defense this season instead of man.
“It’s new to us, but I think coach Lee is doing a good job helping us understand where we need to be,” Pelino said.
In addition to a new defense, the athletes are also having to learn how to play while wearing masks and competing in gyms without any fans.
“I thought I would be more gassed (wearing a mask), but it didn’t affect me too much,” Patch said. “We’re just trying to make the best of the situation.”
Playing in front of empty bleachers, meanwhile, has some positives and negatives.
“It didn’t feel like a game because there were no fans, but we adapted to it,” Pelino said.
“I kind of like no spectators because I do better when no one is watching me,” Patch said, but added that it would be nice if her parents could watch her play.
The team’s season will be a sprint this year. The Lady Spartans will play 13 games in six weeks, playing each of their Tri-Peak foes once. There won’t be any district tournaments this season either, so every game will have playoff implications.
Pelino said one of the team’s goals is to make the playoffs. Winning was also one of her personal goals, but so is having fun her last season on the court for Salida.