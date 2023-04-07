Lady Spartans blank Wolverines

Salida High School sophomore Trinity Bertolino races the Lady Wolverines of Bayfield to get control of the ball Thursday in Salida’s home soccer game. Bertolino scored the last goal in the 5-0 win.

 Photos by Lijah Sampson

The Salida High School girls’ soccer team sent the Bayfield Lady Wolverines packing Thursday, defeating them 5-0 at home.

The team was able to get a lot of different players into the game, coach Heidi Slaymaker said. “We got the win by playing together.”