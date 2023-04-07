Lady Spartans blank Wolverines

The Salida High School girls’ soccer team sent the Bayfield Lady Wolverines packing Thursday, defeating them 5-0 at home.
The team was able to get a lot of different players into the game, coach Heidi Slaymaker said. “We got the win by playing together.”
For the first goal, senior Alex Hebert made an assist to junior Hayden Bevington, who kicked Salida into the lead at 23 minutes, 23 seconds.
A few minutes later junior Eva Capozza took a run to get Salida’s second goal. Bayfield then took a goal kick that was intercepted and scored on by junior Julz Anch. The last goal of the half was made by Capozza off a penalty kick, and the Lady Spartans went into the second half up 4-0.
With 15 minutes remaining, sophomore Elle Farnsworth passed to sophomore Trinity Bertolino, who put in the last goal of the game.
The girls came together as a team, Anch said, and they learned they can trust some of the nonvarsity players who came in. “We can all learn from each other,” Bertolino said.
The starters did a great job filling in different roles and helping the newer players, Slaymaker said. Juniors Kaia Wright and Bevington impressed her with the multiple positions they played, she said, and junior Lucia Zettler helped out as center defender.
In practices the team was working on how to switch the field, which Slaymaker said they incorporated well in this game. The forwards on the team also started to make runs, which allowed them to receive the ball, she said.
Going forward, the girls should be careful about playing around the back, she said, and also need to work on making their corner goals.
The Lady Spartans, now 3-1, play the Delta Lady Panthers on the road at 11 a.m. Saturday, which Slaymaker thinks will be a competitive match.