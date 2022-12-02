by Lijah Sampson
Mail Staff Writer
After a taste of victory last season, the Salida High School boys’ basketball team is aiming for the top this year, its captains said.
Other than having lost one starter, the team is very similar to last year, senior captain Aiden Hadley said, but with more drive to win this time around.
“To me it just feels different this year,” he said, saying the team wants to at least make it to the final four but is hopeful about taking the state championship. For the seniors on the team, that has been their goal for the last four years.
The team has grown up playing together, Hadley said, and its members are very close. “A couple teams will push us, but it’s nothing we can’t handle,” he said.
“Basketball is about five people coming together as a team and trying to accomplish the goal of winning,” senior captain Nate Yeakley said. “If you have a group of people all trying to work toward the same goal, you can be very powerful and accomplish great things.”
Yeakley said he thinks the team will do well because of their experience. Last year, the team made it to the top 32 teams in the state, but lost the game that would have put them in the “sweet sixteen.”
“The coach knows how to get to that,” he said.
“The team leads the team,” senior captain Tristan Jackson said. “If an individual player gets down, the team helps them back up and supports them.” The team is very close, he said. “We don’t really have any selfish players.”
The team still needs to figure out the details of how to get to their goal of state championship, Jackson said. “You can’t take any one team not too seriously.”
Being part of the team is special, senior captain Chase Diesslin said. “We’ve had a good team the last couple years and I’m hoping to keep it that way.”
The team knows what they are capable of now, he said. “We saw how close we were to having a good season, so that just motivates us.” He also noted the strength of the team’s height, most of whom are 6 foot 3 inches or higher.
All four captains plan on playing after high school, although some only recreationally.