The Salida High School boys’ golf team took third place in a tournament Friday in Gunnison.
Senior Eric O’Conner and sophomore Avery Duquette placed in the top 10, with O’Conner finishing fifth with a score of 78 and Duquette in eighth place with a 79.
The Salida team as a whole scored 244 and placed above 4A school Palisade Bulldogs, who carded a 253. First place went to the Pagosa Springs Pirates with 242, beating Salida by two strokes. Second place went to 4A school Summit Tigers with 243, one stroke ahead of the Spartans. The Buena Vista Demons came in ninth with a score of 278.
Senior Aiden Hadley finished third for the Spartans and 18th overall, carding an 87.
Senior Brandon Pursell came in 36th with a 102, while junior Jackson Ewing finished 43rd with a score of 103 to round out the Spartans’ scorecard.
The course was in fantastic shape, said assistant coach Mason Dotter, and was more challenging than what the Spartans were used to, with a lot of places spelling trouble for awry balls.
O’Conner had the advantage of having played the course before, but for the other four Spartans it was completely new. Duquette had four great holes in the first part of the front nine, Dotter said.
The Spartans need to work on their short game shots near the green, Dotter said, but overall he thought they played well, and the team went away happy to have played a solid round.
The Spartans will play at 8 a.m. today in Woodland Park, and at 9:30 a.m. Thursday will host a Tri-Peaks League tournament at the Salida Golf Club, which Dotter said the team is most looking forward to.
They will compete in another Tri-Peaks League tournament Monday at the Pueblo Country Club.