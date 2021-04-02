The Salida boys’ soccer team lost a close match at home Thursday to the Lamar Savages, 2-1, in a game that coach Ben Oswald said may have play-off impact.
“Today may have decided the league championship, but then we both still have to play Manitou Springs,” Oswald said. “It wasn’t a day of pretty soccer, but to be honest, the boy’s played their hearts out today.”
The loss puts the Spartans at 2-1-1 for the season and 2-1 in the Tri-Peaks League, while Lamar advances to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Salida started strong, with junior Riggs Gorby scoring first.
A penalty kick for Lamar, with just 1:42 left in the first half, tied the game.
The first part of the second half of the game was a lot of back and forth between the teams, before the Savages got a breakaway goal at 14:01 to go up 2-1.
Salida started to strongly move the ball up-field after Lamar’s second goal, and had several shots on goal, but wasn’t able to stick anything into the back of the net.
“Our roster is so thin, with young kids and several players out due to injuries, it’s tough,” Oswald said. “These kids are getting some great opportunities, great experience but it can be frustrating. Sometimes it’s almost comical, trying to find the players for the positions. You pull someone out of one position, you don’t always have someone to fill in.”
Oswald said that while senior Max Ferguson was the Man of the Match, he also had to recognize juniors Evan Wright, Kaiden Veatch and Gorby.
“Max really showed a lot of leadership today,” Oswald said. “We had him playing center back and he doesn’t really like the position, but he was doing it for the team and playing it very well.”
The Spartans will face Alamosa at home 4 p.m. Tuesday in a non-league game, then play Manitou Springs in their next league game, 4 p.m. Thursday at home.
Oswald said they are both challenging games, but “we always love that level of competition.”