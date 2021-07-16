Wildflower expert Robin Dunn of Leadville will lead a Greater Arkansas River Nature Association wildflower identification hike from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to explore alpine meadows above the east side of Leadville.
According to a press release, hikers will enjoy a slow meander above tree line, where they will hear white-crowned sparrows, Lincoln sparrows and probably ruby-crowned kinglets as they learn some of the flowers’ folk names, including columbine, subalpine larkspur, lupines and elephant head lousewort.
The group will pause for a brief lunch and will learn a song about the earth before returning to the start.
Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Leadville and carpool from there. Each hiker should take appropriate hiking gear, a raincoat, lunch, water and sunscreen.
Cost is $5 for GARNA members and $10 for nonmembers. Visit garna.org/calendar/wildflower-hike for more information and to register. Space is limited.
For questions contact Programs Coordinator Kelsey Kirkwood at programs@garna.org or call 719-539-5106.
To become a member, visit https://bit.ly/GARNAmembership.