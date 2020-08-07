Women golfers hold their own at annual Invitational tourney

The Salida Women’s Golf Association held their annual Invitational Tournament at the Salida Golf Club Wednesday and Thursday, and there were so many interested players, they ended up with a waitlist, organizer CJ Argys said.
Players came from Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Pueblo West, Cañon City and around the area to compete.
Four of the top six golfers in the first flight were from Colorado Springs.
The tournament helps raise money for the Salida Women’s Golf Association.
Salida High School Girls’ golf team, some who haven’t even started high school yet, also had a fundraiser set up on hole 3, Argys, who coaches the team, said.
The girls raised about $400 for the team.