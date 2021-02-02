The Lady Spartans swim team started its season Saturday by beating La Junta in a meet, 101-74.
“We’ve only been in the pool as a team for five days because of COVID but our girls did really well,” said Salida High School head coach Wendy Gorie. “Lily Lengerich, Hannah Rhude, Rebecca Russell, Ember Hill, Charlie Messa, Lexi Gage and Lily Leddington all had great swims in their individual events and Abby Nagel had two phenomenal relay swims.”
The coach was also impressed with Emma Diesslin, who is still recovering from surgery.
“Emma Diesslin had major knee surgery and we didn’t think she’d be able to practice or compete this season,” Gorie said. “She came through with a great win in the 100 fly, was second in the 50 freestyle and won two first places on her relays.”
Diesslin won the 100-meter butterfly in 1:15:13 and finished second behind Lengerich in the 50-free (31.36).
Lengerich won the 50-meter freestyle in 28.18 seconds and the 100-free in 1:05.09.
Rhude placed second in the 100-back (1:16.14) and third in the 100 free (1:08.23).
Allyna Bright placed first in both the 400-free (5:28.53) and the 200-free (2:38.73).
Russell finished second in the 400-free (5:33.13) and fifth in the 50-free (33.35).
Hill won the 100-breaststroke in 1:23.57.
Messa was just off her seed time in the 100-free, taking sixth in 1:22.26.
Gage swam the 50-free in 47.37 to place ninth.
Leddington improved her seed time in 100-breaststroke, placing fourth in 1:50.41.
The Lady Spartans also scored first-place finishes in all three of the relays. Rhude, Hill, Diesslin and Lengerich won both the 200-medley relay (2:14.96) and the 200-free relay (2:04.44).
Bright, Jaesa Carlson, Russell and Lindsey Baroni, meanwhile, claimed first in the 400-freestyle relay (6:19.87).
“It was very surprising,” Gorie said about the team. “I’m really pleased with the way they’ve been swimming.”
Salida’s next meet will be Feb. 10 in Manitou Springs. With the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center undergoing repairs this week, Salida will practice at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs and in Gunnison this week to prepare.