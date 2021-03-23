Salida High School alumnus Taylor Stack scored two All American honors for Western Colorado University in back-to-back distance races at the NCAA Division II indoor track championships March 12-13.
Competing on the national stage for the first time in a year, Stack, a red-shirt senior, began the championships with a seventh-place finish in the 5,000-meter race in 13 minutes, 54.64 seconds.
The next day, Stack moved up a few spots on the podium with a fourth-place finish in the 3,000 meters in 7:57.74.
Stack and teammate Charlie Sweeney both toppled Western’s school record in the 3,000 meters at the championships, with Sweeney now holding the top time of 7:57.19 and Stack ranking second.
The two also moved up in the school’s 5,000-meter record book, with Sweeney’s 13:51.00 the second fastest time in the school’s history and Stack’s 13:54.64 the third fastest time. Michael Aish set the school record of 13:44.27 in 2001.
Stack also competed for Western’s cross country team this fall, but no national championship was staged. The Mountaineers concluded the season ranked No. 2 in the nation while the Mountaineer women were No. 1.
Now Stack will prepare for the outdoor track and field season.