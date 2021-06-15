The Salida High School girls’ tennis team finished their season Friday during the first day of the two-day Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state tennis tournament in Pueblo, with only one team making it past the first round.
“It was a whole other level of competition today,” coach Josh Bechtel said. “Honestly, we struggled to finish our matches today. Except for (senior) Allyna (Bright), however, all of our girls are underclassmen who got to play at state. Now they know what to expect and how to raise their level of play to the next step. This was a great experience for us.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Bright and junior Lydia Tonnesen beat Caroline Munoz and Mariana Orozco of Skyline High School 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. They then lost 6-2, 6-2 to Anna Wottenberg and Paige Howenstein from The Dawson School in Lafayette.
“Allyna and Lydia played outstanding,” Bechtel said. “They led from start to finish in the first match, and they had a lot of confidence going into the second round. They battled back and forth. Dawson is an elite team, but our girls were pretty good hanging with them to the end.”
Junior Maddie Anderson, the No. 1 singles player, lost 6-0, 6-0 in the first round to senior Macy Hopkins from Aspen High School.
“Maddie started out super strong,” Bechtel said. “She hung super tough with an excellent player. I think she got a little discouraged, but this was a great experience for her to get under her belt, and now she knows what to expect for next year.”
The No. 3 doubles team, juniors Brooke Bright and Vivian Volkmann, lost 7-5, 7-5 to Emily Briseadone and Abby Copland from Eaton High School in the first round.
“It was a close first set,” Bechtel said. “They were up 5-2 in the second set, and then it started to slip away, as they got away from their game. They were undefeated throughout their regular season, so they hadn’t been really tested this year. They played great, never quit and will be ready for next year.”
Junior Anne Hill and sophomore Megan Rhude, at No. 4 doubles, lost their first round match 6-0, 7-6, 7-6 to Amanda Sulliva and Linnea Iverson from Peak to Peak High School in Lafayette.
“They had a perfect first set,” Bechtel said. “They were up 5-2 in the second, then their opponents played back to force a tiebreaker. They didn’t give up in the third set though. They were able to force it to a third set and fought all the way to the last point.”