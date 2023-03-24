Colorado Trout Unlimited’s Youth Conservation and Fly Fishing Camp will take place June 11-17 just over Cottonwood Pass at AEI Base Camp in Taylor Park.
The purpose is to inspire the next generation of river stewards by providing youth a safe, fun and inclusive environment to learn how conservation and a passion for the outdoors and fly fishing come together in an overall ethic.
Since 2006 more than 250 teens have attended the camp representing all corners of the state of Colorado, and some states beyond.
Campers complete a week-long program that balances STEM-based conservation education with building and improving fly fishing skills.
They participate in hands-on conservation activities and receive one-on-one and group instruction in the art of fly fishing and fly tying.
The program exposes campers to the complexity of water management in the West and its relationship with recreation. The diversity of the conservation program is designed so that participants can envision multiple education and career paths that align with their personal passion for the outdoors.
From the beginning, the Arkansas River-based Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited has paid the tuition for up to two students from the valley to attend ($600 per camper).
Students must fill out an online application and write a short essay as to why they want to attend. Only 20 students are accepted. Students must be ages 14-18, and first-time camp applicants will receive preference along with underserved populations (including females).
A statewide group evaluates the applications. It is not all about grades, but rather a passion for science, conservation and/or the outdoors.
Applicants do not have to know how to fly fish as there are experts there to teach. Chosen campers must pay a $50 application fee after selection. Deadline to submit applications is April 10.
Students from Buena Vista, Westcliffe, Fairplay, Leadville and Salida have attended camp thanks to CPC. Campers learn so much and have a ball meeting new people from all over the state and camping out.