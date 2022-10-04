The Salida High School volleyball team battled hard in a five-set match against the La Junta Lady Tigers on the road Saturday, winning the first two sets but losing the last three. The final set was lost by a heart-breaking 2 points.
The Lady Spartans’ new lineup meshed well and had good defense, coach Kristi Spanier said.
Additionally, the team served well, and sophomore Cece Lengerich scored two aces while junior Kate Young and sophomore Trinity Bertolino both landed three.
The Spartans won the first set 25-10 and the second set 25-18, after which the tables turned.
“We let one server go on a big run against us and didn’t do a good job of stepping into the passing lanes for this server,” Spanier said.
The Spartans lost the third set 25-18, and the fourth set also went to the Tigers at 25-21. The deciding set was a close battle, ending at 18-16 in favor of La Junta.
“It’s hard to lose a five-set match – it was pretty heart-wrenching,” Spanier said.
Junior Elise Tanner made nine kills, and junior Makiah Parris and Bertolino each made seven kills.
Tanner and senior Skyler Margos both made 20 digs, and Lengerich made 23 assists.
The Lady Spartan volleyball team will face the Woodland Park Lady Panthers on the road at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.