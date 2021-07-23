Shavano Showdown championship flight ends in tied games

The Shavano Showdown golf tournament, hosted by Salida Golf Club, attracted golfers from all over the country last weekend.
Club pro Dow Stewart said of the 126 golfers who participated, 30 were local and 96 were from out of town. Some came from as close as Buena Vista, while others were from North Carolina, Texas, Arkansas and California.
“It was good,” Stewart said. “The weather was great. The out-of-towners especially seemed to enjoy themselves. Everybody had a good time.”
The tournament was a two-golfer, best-ball style, and each winning team received a credit to the club pro shop. Golfers were divided into four flights based on their handicaps.
The championship flight ended in a tie for both first and second place. The team of Adam Jardon and Matt Sandoval and the team of Colin Schrader and Kevin Jones each carded 127, earning $625.
The second-place tie was between the team of David and Aaron Pearson and the team of Joe Anderson and Russ Johnson, with both teams scoring 128 and earning $500.
In the first flight, Lawrence Ramierz and Don Davis knocked in a 130 for first place and $650.
Adelmo Martinez and Mark Hass took second with a 132 and won $600.
Art Gentile and Jeff Thulson carded a 133 for third place and $550.
Fourth place ended in another tie between the teams of Mark Martellaro and Horace Pugh and Scott Wiedeman and Greg Jones. Both teams shot a 134 and earned $150.
The second flight was won by Justin Donley and Jeff Horvat shooting a 121 for $650.
Brandon Rogers and Austin Heersink took second with a 135, earning $575.
Third place went to Eric Brashears and Fred Maxwell, carding 135 for $575.
Justin Clinton and Wade Harris finished fourth with a 136 and $225, while Mike Duelen and BJ Kingsbaker took fifth with a 136 and earned $225.
The third flight winners were Jared Johnson and Chris Weir, who scored a 125 for $650.
Don Young and Joe Garcia finished second with a card of 133, winning $600.
Starr Westphal and Seth Watson finished third with a 138 for $550.
In fourth place were Gunnar Anderson and Gary Wolf, who scored a 142, earning $225, while Jason and Rich Gobin took fifth with a 142 and won $225 in pro shop credit.