The hard work put in by the Salida High School wrestling team will pay off this year, senior captain Drew Johnson said.
The team is all about hard work, and it’s a nice group of guys who can go out and make fun of a hard sport, he said. Last year, there weren’t enough guys on the team to get as far as they wanted, Johnson said.
Personally, Johnson wants to be on top of the state podium and have the team make it to the final rounds. “It’s going to show on the mat how much work you put in,” he said. “The crowd (of competitors) gets smaller when you’re the one who wants to put in the work.”
The team’s greatest strength this year is in their numbers, which means they have a lot of partners to wrestle with. Additionally, the team has more experience, he said, as most of the team were underclassmen last year.
The freshmen this year have a lot of dedication, sophomore captain Hudson Fisher said, which will push the upperclassmen. Fisher said he likes wrestling because “it’s a different environment where the people around you bring you to a different level you’ve never been on before. However down you get on yourself, there’s always people around you that can lift you up and push you to be better.”
Junior Brayden Pridemore added to this sentiment. The team most values being able to win and pick each other up, he said. “I feel honored just to be on the team and create a bond with everyone.”
When asked why people should believe in their team, Fisher said, “We bring 100 percent effort, and we always surprise people.” Fisher said he is most looking forward to competing in the regional and state tournaments, as last year he broke his arm and wasn’t able to compete.
“Coach (Steve) Myers wants us to go out and do our best,” junior Jase Young said. “No matter the outcome, you’ll always feel better if you left it all out on the mat,” he said, meaning to give it one’s all. He looks forward most to the overnight tournaments, because it’s an opportunity for team bonding.
The team has so many members this year that state feels like an attainable goal, freshman Cal Hill said. “We have a lot of strong wrestlers on the team and a lot of people just in general.”
The team is united, he said. “Even though we don’t know each other super well, some of us, we still recognize that we’re on the same team and here to work with each other.”