The Salida High School boys’ soccer team got a rough start to their season Tuesday, losing 4-0 to the Cañon City Tigers in a nonleague game at home, the first time head coach Ben Oswald has lost to a Cañon City team as a Salida coach.
“Cañon City was a surprise to us,” Oswald said. “It’s like coach (Aaron) Dobson said, ‘When was the last time we’ve seen a Cañon City team with four guys who could hit the ball like that?’”
Also tough for the Spartans was a couple of injuries, with senior Arlo Follet leaving the game due to a reoccurring shoulder injury and seniors Sam Harlow and Riggs Gorby coming out with possible concussions. All three players will likely miss Saturday’s game.
“After these injuries, suddenly we are realizing just how thin the depth of our squad really is,” Oswald said. “I’m pleased to see the progress of our younger players, but there is a big difference between a 14-year-old freshman playing for his first time at the varsity level and an 18-year-old with several years of experience.”
Oswald said they are still looking at possible adjustments to key positions.
“I believe my main job is to keep the players safe, happy and productive,” Oswald said. “We’re not going to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves. We can come back from a loss like this.”
The Spartans will return to their home pitch at noon Saturday, facing off against Lutheran, a 3A school. Oswald said they have several very good players and quite a few seniors and pose a strong challenge to the Salida boys.