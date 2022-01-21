The Salida High School Lady Spartan swimmers dominated their tri-team meet Wednesday at home, winning with 172 points over Manitou Springs’ 76 and Pagosa Springs’ 39.
“Our girls swam really well without having a lot of competition and having just come off the Hornet Invitational meet this past Saturday,” coach Wendy Gorie said. “We had quite a few personal best times and our team really put a great effort into this meet. We are looking great going into the last few weeks of our season.”
Some of the highlights for the Lady Spartans were freshman Kasey Glaser qualifying for state in the 50-meter freestyle and sophomore Tayla Young cutting six seconds off her time for the 400-meter freestyle, which qualifies her for state.