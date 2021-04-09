The Lady Spartan volleyball team lost a heart-breaker on the road Thursday, losing in five sets to The Vanguard School 24-26, 26-28, 25-21, 25-22 and 15-11.
“The girls played amazing,” coach Haley Huffman said. “They played super hard and smart. We had the fewest hitting errors we have ever had.”
The loss of this league game puts the Lady Spartans at 4-4 for the season and 2-4 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league. The Lady Coursers advance to 4-1, 2-1 in league.
“They executed everything we worked on in practice yesterday,” Huffman said. “Even though we lost, we improved and now have the confidence we need to finish the season strong.”
Salida’s next match is 4 p.m. Monday against the La Junta Lady Tigers (4-3, 1-3) in La Junta.