The Salida boys’ baseball team split a double header Monday at Manitou Springs, beating the Mustangs 11-10 in the first and losing 6-5 in the second.
The Spartans started off their scoring run in the third inning of the first game, putting up 5.
The Mustangs responded at the bottom of the fifth, taking the lead 6-5.
Salida responded in the sixth inning, scoring 5, while Manitou Springs only scored 1, to end the inning 10-7.
Salida was able to score once more at the top of the seventh, then held the Mustangs to 3 in the bottom, to win 11-10 in seven innings.
Manitou Springs had the hot bats in the second game, scoring two in the bottom of the first to take the lead.
Salida knocked in one at the top of the third, but the Mustangs responded with three more, ending the third inning up 5-1.
Manitou Springs scored once more in the bottom of the fourth for the 6-1 lead.
Salida worked hard to close the gap at the top of the fifth, scoring 4, but the game was called in the middle of the inning due to darkness, with the Mustangs winning 6-5.
The Mountain Mail was unable to reach coach Lee Lewis by press time.