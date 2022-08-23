The Salida High School boys’ golf team finished sixth at the Alamosa Invitational Friday, carding a 261, and senior Eric O’Conner finished ninth with a score of 84.
The Montezuma Cortez Panthers finished first with a 234. Host Alamosa finished eighth with a 286.
“We were a little short-handed at Alamosa,” coach Phil Gardunio said. “Senior Aiden Hadley wasn’t with us, so we brought junior varsity golfer (junior) Jackson Ewing. He kind of struggled, but we hope he could be one of the varsity players one day.”
Senior Brandon Pursell shot an 87, finishing 16th overall.
“Brandon had a really exciting performance,” Gardunio said. “He usually shoots in the low 90s, so putting up an 87 was great. He struggled a bit in his last few holes, but with some more work, he could easily be in the low 80s.”
Sophomore Avery Duquette took third for the team, and 26th in the tournament, carding 90.
Ewing finished in 48th place with a 106.
The boys’ junior varsity golf team traveled to Rye for a tournament for JV teams. Coach Mason Dotter said they hadn’t posted the results yet, but the team “did pretty well.”