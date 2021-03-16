Salida’s Drew Johnson reached the podium at the 3A state wrestling championships Friday in Pueblo, placing fourth at 170 pounds.
“Drew really stepped it up,” said head coach Steve Myers. “Overall, I thought he did an exceptional job. Everyone counted him out of even going to state because of his region. He proved to himself and others that he belonged there.”
The coach said Johnson’s run to the state podium began the week before when had to qualify for the championships with a top-two regional finish.
“It really started at regionals when he had to wrestle the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 (ranked) wrestlers,” Myers said. “Then he had to carry it over and at state he wrestled the top guys.
Johnson won his quarterfinal bout against Jefferson’s Alberto Zelaya 4-1. After a scoreless first period, Zelaya escaped to start the second. Johnson, however, took Zelaya down and rode him out. In the third, Johnson reversed Zelaya with a standing switch to expand his lead.
Johnson squared off against the defending state champion, Bennett’s Mac Copeland in the semifinals, but lost a close one, 7-4.
“He wrestled him though and really put it out there,” Myers said.
Copeland took a 5-1 lead into the third, but then Johnson started chipping away.
“I thought Drew was in better shape than the rest of them,” Myers said. “They all came out strong, but we finished a little stronger. Even with the returning state champion, we were building momentum at the end.
Johnson got 1 point after Copeland’s second stalling call and then escaped to cut the lead to 5-3 with just over a minute left.
Copeland, however, got a late takedown to win the match. Later in the night, he captured another state title.
Johnson pinned his next opponent, Denver West’s NaMarcus Williams to reach the third-place match.
Then he had a rematch with Zelaya.
The match was even after three periods, 7-7, but Zelaya ended up scoring on a shot by Johnson in overtime to win the bout, 9-7.
“That was tough,” Myers said. “It’s really hard to beat somebody that tough a second time. He was a little disappointed in himself. But for who he had to wrestle, he did an exceptional job.”
In the 2A championships, nine Buena Vista Demons competed and six made it on to the podium.
Caleb Camp capped off an undefeated season by winning the 106-pound championship. Camp pinned two of his opponents and beat the third by technical fall.
Chris Hutchings, meanwhile, finished second at 113 pounds, Jackson Helmke placed fourth at 126, David Arrellano finished third at 132, Haden Camp placed fourth at 170 and Seth Moss finished fourth at 182.
Issac Hutchings (120), Chris DeLuca (152) and Abram Durbin (285) also competed for Buena Vista, but did not place.
Platte Canyon’s Andrew Hannigan also competed in the 2A meet at 113 pounds, but didn’t place.
While the 2A and 3A championships were both held Friday at the Southwest Motors Events Center, the two classes wrestled at different times and warmed up in separate buildings.
“It was different because 2A ran and then we came in,” Myers said. “It didn’t have the feel of the Pepsi Center with only two fans allowed per wrestler. The atmosphere was different, but the pressure was still there.”
The pandemic also changed the regular season this year, eliminating tournaments and only allowing duals to be contested.
“It was a hard season because all we could do was duals,” Myers said, noting that at tournaments the competition gets tougher when you win and a little easier if you lose.
While the season was tough, the coach said he was grateful the kids got to compete and the championships were contested.
“It was a different format, but I’m so happy they even had it,” Myers said about state.