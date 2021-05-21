Golfers tie for second place at home

The Salida High School girls’ golf team tied for second place after they ended up playing only nine of the planned 18 holes of their home tournament Tuesday because of rain, wind and cold.
Four other schools – Gunnison Lady Cowboys, Monte Vista Lady Pirates, Alamosa Lady Moose and Cañon City Lady Tigers – participated along with two teams from Salida.
Gunnison won the tournament with a team score of 142, while Cañon City put up a 182.
The Lady Spartans’ No. 1 team carded a 182 and their No. 2 team shot a 183.
Monte Vista hit a 193, and Alamosa did not have a team score, as only two Alamosa golfers played.
Freshman Elise Tanner had the top score for the Lady Spartans, a 56.
“It was very cold out there, but I had my best game ever,” Tanner said. “Playing at home was definitely a benefit, and I think the cooler weather helped too.”
Freshmen Adyson Hadley and Harper Hartman both carded 62.
“It was a great experience, playing with girls from other schools,” Hadley said. “I’m used to the course so that made today nice and easy.”
Rounding out the Lady Spartans were:
• Freshman Vanessa Christianson – 63
• Senior Hadley Ross – 64
• Junior Mya Rollo – 67
• Junior Sara Shannahan – 68
• Junior Lynn Piefer – 69
“I’m really proud of the girls playing through the weather and staying positive today,” assistant coach Russ Johnson said. “They went out and showed they really wanted to play today. This was also great experience for the freshmen, with several of them playing in their first tournament.”
Coach Tami Smith and Johnson recognized Ross, the team’s only senior, from Buena Vista.
They also gave purple roses to seniors from the other schools and flowers to all participants.
“Our girls really gave it their best effort for nine holes today,” Smith said.
The Lady Spartans also played Monday at Walking Stick Golf Club for the Pueblo Centennial Lady Bulldog Tournament, where they finished seventh of 10 teams.
Ross led with a 123 for Salida and Tanner shot 128.
Rollo carded a 131, while Hartman, who was playing in her first 18-hole tournament, shot a 134.
“It was a good day of golf for the girls,” Smith said. “All of the girls had at least one bogie, and Elise hit par on one hole, which was great.”