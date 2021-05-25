The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce 2021 Golf Scramble saw more golfers, 100 players on 25 teams, come out and raise more money for the chamber than in the past several years, Lori Roberts, chamber director, said.
Roberts said due to COVID-19, the chamber didn’t hold a scramble last year, but in 2019 they raised about $3,000. They are still figuring out the final numbers for this year, but Roberts estimates it to be between $4,000 and $5,000.
“It was great this year,” Roberts said. “So many people were interested in coming out. And we didn’t combine it with Business After Hours, as we have sometimes in the past.”
Team Blue, with Russ and Kyndra Johnson, Rob Martellaro and Mike Mendicino, won the scramble with a gross score of 31 in a scorecard playoff with the Collegiate Peaks Bank team.
The Wright Insurance team of Marcus Scanga, Wendy Rombold, Darryl Wilson and Randy Deturk won second place gross, also with a 31.
First place net team, Collegiate Peaks Bank with Cameron Larson, Mo Schultz, Art Gentile and Dan Downing, scored a 23.3.
Mariposa Windows and Glass, consisting of Shane Wright, Beau Lewis, Ignacio Lopez and Quinn Lewis, took second place net with a 23.4.
All four teams won $100.
Roberts said the event went very smoothly. Teams had assigned tee-off times, and when they signed in, they received their first swag bag before hitting the links.
When they finished they got their second swag bag and a bagged lunch, to allow teams to eat wherever they felt comfortable.
“We had some novice golfers, and we had some who had been playing for years,” Roberts said. “Kate Woolman with State Farm Insurance had never golfed before. She borrowed my clubs and said she had a real ‘hoot.’”
In contests for individual golfers, winners were:
• Women’s closest to pin – Ilona Witty.
• Men’s closest to pin – Shane Wright.
• Women’s longest drive – Lori Mitchell.
• Men’s longest drive – Chris DeFreeze.
• Women’s most accurate drive – Janine Marr.
• Men’s most accurate drive – Jerry Leewaye.
Each individual winner took home $25.